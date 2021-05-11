The Ontario SPCA And Humane Society Receives Invitation To Global UNESCO Symposium

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, along with the York Region District School Board, have been invited to present at the upcoming UNESCO International Symposium on Democracy, Global Citizenship and Transformative Education, a prestigious event that brings together thought leaders from around the world.

This five-day virtual event takes place May 17-21 at the Université du Québec en Outaouais, where the UNESCO Chair in Democracy, Global Citizenship and Transformative Education (DCMÉT) is located. The symposium includes 42 sessions from over 100 presenters representing more than 25 countries. The aim is to discuss, co-create, and reflect upon democracy, global citizenship and transformative education, with researchers, educators, activists, and members of civil society from around the world.

The Ontario SPCA, together with partners from the York Region District School Board, will be presenting on the subject of humane education with their presentation, We Are All Connected: One Welfare and Humane Education in Building Capacity and Fostering Empathy in our Future Leaders.

“One Welfare is a concept that easily justifies the necessity and critical need for humane education,” says Ontario SPCA presenter, Dr. Magdalena Smrdelj, Chief Veterinary Officer with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and a Fellow of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics. “It enables us to elevate our thinking to consider the relationship between animal, human, and environmental well-being and conservation.”

The Ontario SPCA’s presentation will take place on May 17 at 2 p.m. and can be viewed live online.

Register now for free access to the presentation. If you prefer to tune in via Facebook, you can watch via Facebook Live on the symposium English Facebook page.

For more information on the UNESCO Chair DCMÉT’s International Symposium on Democracy, Global Citizenship and Transformative Education: New Perspectives to Understand, Engage and Act Together, visit symposium.unesco-dcmet.com

To learn more about the Ontario SPCA, visit ontariospca.ca