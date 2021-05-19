Terence Haight Funding Announcements

Yesterday, Council unanimously approved funding recommendations put forth by the Terrence Haight Financial Assistance Committee. This funding announcement will inject $25,000 into local community groups whose efforts aim to benefit the people of Gravenhurst.

“Council and I would like to thank the committee for their work and due diligence in evaluating applicants, and continuing to promote this amazing funding opportunity to our community. Gravenhurst as a whole continues to benefit from the generous gift left behind by the late Terence Haight. I think that Mr. Haight would be very pleased to see how we have shared his generosity and continue to spread good throughout Gravenhurst by supporting various community groups and their programs,” said Mayor Paul Kelly. “Congratulations to the successful applicants and to all groups who submitted applications this year. Thank you all for the exceptional work you do for Gravenhurst,” added the Mayor.

The following seven groups will receive funding for their proposed requests:

Recipient Approved 2021 Grant Purpose of Request Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka $3,000 Publicity Campaign costs – 8 Gravenhurst children on waiting list Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP) $3,800 Transportation – volunteer drivers for longer distances Gravenhurst Women’s Centre $3,000 Programs and Workshops Manager – Ring Me Up and outreach MiND-AID $9,360 30% of mental healthcare navigator Ryde Community Cooperative $3,340 Ventilation of 3 rooms- prevent mold, reduce droplets Safe Quiet Lakes $1,000 Education of safe and considerate boating practices YWCA Muskoka $1,500 Girlz Unplugged program – Fall of 2021 grades 5/6

For the 2021 intake, the Town received nine grant applications for a total request of $44,688. From 2014 to 2020, there have been 72 applications from 39 unique organizations with requests totalling $329,387. Grants awarded to date through the Terence Haight Fund are $101,283.

The Terence Haight Financial Assistance Committee will begin planning for next year’s application process, with marketing activities beginning in the fall for a December 6, 2021 submission deadline for 2022 funding applications. Community groups are encouraged to follow updates on the Town’s website.

In addition to this annual grant process, on May 20, 2020 Council created the COVID-19 Financial Assistance Fund with an amount of $25,000 from the Terence Haight Endowment. The fund, in response to the pandemic, was to be made available on a one-time basis to assist established community agencies and service clubs who offer, among other things, financial, mental health and food security assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Review Panel composed of three Council members was set up to recommend grant awards under that program. To date a total of $12,000 has been disbursed to the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst, the Moon River Metis Council and Gravenhurst Against Poverty.

Town Council established the Terence Haight Financial program in 2013, following the significant financial bequest by Mr. Haight of $1 million to the Town. The fund’s goal is to provide limited financial assistance to groups and organizations within the municipality to assist with activities, special events or with an improvement to the organization’s existing assets. To learn more about the grant please visit: www.gravenhurst.ca/communityfunding