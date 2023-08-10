Tenn Pulls Knife On OPP Officers In Orillia, SIU Investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer discharged his Anti-riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a youth today in Orillia.
Preliminary information suggests the following:
- At approximately 11:30 a.m. on August 9, 2023, OPP officers attended a home in Orillia for an domestic incident.
- When a person from the home – a 16-year-old male – observed the officers in the home, he produced a knife. One officer responded by discharging his ARWEN at the youth.
- He was taken to hospital.
While the youth did not sustain any serious injury, the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.
Three investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php