Tenn Pulls Knife On OPP Officers In Orillia, SIU Investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer discharged his Anti-riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a youth today in Orillia.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on August 9, 2023, OPP officers attended a home in Orillia for an domestic incident.

When a person from the home – a 16-year-old male – observed the officers in the home, he produced a knife. One officer responded by discharging his ARWEN at the youth.

He was taken to hospital.

While the youth did not sustain any serious injury, the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case.