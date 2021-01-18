Sweet News From The Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre: National Cupcake Day™ Goes Virtual

Cupcakes aren’t cancelled, but National Cupcake Day™ will look different this year, as the nation-wide fundraiser goes virtual in support of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, as well as participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada.

To keep people safe during COVID-19, the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre is asking supporters to raise funds for animals in need in their community by baking a difference at home with the National Cupcake Day Decorating Contest, presented by Milk-Bone® and Robin Hood®. The cupcake with the most votes in each of the four categories wins, so ask your family and friends to visit the National Cupcake Day™ website before Feb. 22 to vote for your creation and make a donation to your online personal fundraising page.

By taking part in National Cupcake Day and raising funds for the participating animal organization of your choice, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals – like Louis. Louis came into the care of the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre in early January with a serious eye injury. He was rushed to the veterinary hospital for emergency treatment, but his eye sadly couldn’t be saved.

Although he’s now completely blind, having previously lost his other eye, Louis is adjusting to life without vision and will soon be ready to find a family who will give him the love and care he deserves.

“National Cupcake Day is the sweetest day of the year, and we need your help to support vulnerable animals across Canada,” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “We’re challenging you to a bake off, so pre-heat those ovens and get ready to show off your cupcake decorating talents.”

To take part in National Cupcake Day, visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, fundraise and submit a photo of your cupcake creation for a chance to win some great prizes.