Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Drug Charges

On January 3, 2021 at 11:30 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the snow in a construction area near Highway 12, in the Town of Midland. Officers spoke with a male who was sleeping in the rear of his vehicle and observed substances that appeared to be illegal drugs inside the truck. The male was arrested and the substances, believed to be methamphetamine and psilocybin, were seized for analysis. .

As a result of the investigation, Dwayne Campbell, 29 years of Whitney ON, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 3 Substance

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Midland Court on February 25, 2021.