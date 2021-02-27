Suspects Wanted In Connection With A Theft From A Gravenhurst Pharmacy

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a theft that occurred at a pharmacy on Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst.

OPP said a female and male came into the store on February 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. and stole over $200 worth of merchandise. The female is approximately 5’6″ wearing a white coat and the male is approximately 5’7″ wearing a black and white checkered jacket.

Surveillance footage of the suspect has been obtained and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.