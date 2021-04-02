Surprises For Easter From The Rotary Club Of Bracebridge

Easter will be a bit sweeter for some children this year! The Rotary Club of Bracebridge in partnership with an anonymous donor has purchased and delivered chocolate treats to the Manna Food Bank. The chocolate treats valued at $2500 were purchased locally to also support Bracebridge’s business community.

Paul Hammond, Chair of the Club’s Human Services Committee said, “The Manna Food Bank supports many families in our community. Through this donation, we hope this brightens the day for some children that might not be visited by the Easter Bunny this year.”

Sam Robinson from the Manna Food Bank indicated that, “The chocolate has been included in Manna’s Easter Meal Kits that were distributed to client families. She thanked the club for all the work Rotary undertakes on so many fronts but most especially for the on-going support of Manna. The participation of Rotary is greatly appreciated”.

President Brenda Rhodes, “Our club is eager to work with partners to help out the community as we continue dealing with the Covid-19 health emergency. From helping local businesses with initiatives such as delivery of hand sanitizer and the recent Take Out to Help Out program to helping residents and supporting the health care sector, we recognize there is a huge need in many areas across our community”.

The Rotary Club of Bracebridge is a local service club that is very active with many projects and programs that enhance our great community. Our motto is “Service Above Self”. In this time of unprecedented need, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge has made a number of contributions to the community including, but not limited to, distributing $25,000 to Bracebridge families through the Rotary Cares Covid-19 Assistance Fund Program, a $5,000 donation to the Manna Food Bank and the on “ready to heat” prepared meals to Manna Food Bank over this past winter. The Club has roster of volunteers that are providing assistance to residents through grocery and medication deliveries. To support the business community during Covid-19, the Club secured, donated and delivered a supply of hand sanitizer to businesses in Bracebridge. Additionally, the Club has, in partnership with the Town of Bracebridge, launched “Take Out to Help Out” a local program to encourage residents to dine-in or take out from local restaurants and then earn a chance to win a $60 meal voucher. This program is running between March and July 2021.