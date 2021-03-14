Students In Parry Sound Are Benefitting From Generosity Of Local Rotary Club

Students at Parry Sound High School are receiving additional help in math and literacy thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Club of Parry Sound.

Fundraising efforts by the Rotary Club have allowed for a donation of $15,000 for online tutoring services. Math, literacy, and tutoring for success are just some of the opportunities available for students needing extra support in those areas.

Operated by the school’s student services department, students are tutored by qualified individuals. Students who were previously struggling in their classes were able to pass them and receive the class credit thanks to the tutoring service.

“Parry Sound High School is very thankful that the Rotary Club of Parry Sound identified a need for our students early on in the pandemic,” said Parry Sound High School Principal Dawn Buckland. “In doing so, the Rotary Club of Parry Sound has provided support to bridge learning gaps for many of our students through free tutoring.”

The service has helped at least eight students achieve and exceed their goals, with more students expected to join. One student, who was not struggling in their class, wanted to increase their grade beyond a 70 per cent and they were able to do that thanks to the additional supports.

Rotary Club of Parry Sound member Karen Cox said “Our Rotary Club is dedicated to helping our community meet unexpected needs during the COVID pandemic. We knew our local Parry Sound High School students were struggling with the challenges of learning online and in school at this time.”

Cox added “We acquired enough funding to underwrite an online tutoring program to assist those most in need. We reached out to the caring staff at PSHS so they could help get the program up and going. We believe the program has been gaining traction and will hopefully meet our intent that no student will lose a year of learning due to COVID.”

This isn’t the first act of generosity from the Rotary Club of Parry Sound. Earlier this year, Near North District School Board (NNDSB) was able to offer support for purchasing healthy snacks for at-home learners through grocery gift cards thanks to the Rotary Club.

Whether students learn remotely or in-class, a nutritious breakfast and snacks are imperative to learning. NNDSB has offered a robust nutrition program in the form of snack and/or breakfast programs to students for years in all school. These programs allow students to choose a variety of healthy foods each day while at school. The support of the Rotary Club has allowed NNDSB to expand on that program to include at-home learners.

NNDSB thanks the Rotary Club of Parry Sound for continued generosity to NNDSB schools, students, and their families.