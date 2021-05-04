Student Senate Supports Peers In Pledge To Be Well

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is pleased to announce the launch of a Wellness Together Pledge as part of the Student Senate’s focus on mental health.

During the week of Mental Health Week, May 3-7, NNDSB intermediate and secondary school students will unite to Pledge to Be Well.

Designed to increase mental health awareness and promote ways of coping with stress, pledging students will receive a wellness kit. There are three kits to choose from: mind, body, and spirit. All three contain items to help students stay active and fit; items to keep their brains engaged and focused; and items to help build inner strength and balance.

This mental health initiative is designed to acknowledge students who have adapted to the changes to the educational model throughout the pandemic and provide them with tools and resources to manage their stress and anxiety.

On a daily basis, NNDSB’s mental health leadership team has been inspired by the resiliency and perseverance of its students and are happy to support their efforts.

The wellness kits will be safely distributed during the week of May 17. This campaign can be found on NNDSB’s mental health campaign’s Instagram @ThriveNNDSB.