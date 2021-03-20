The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) is producing their next live stream show ‘Stories From The Stage: Why We Love Theatre’. It’s a collection of fun, interesting and personal stories from theatre participants around Muskoka about some of the wildest events to happen to them during shows.

Producer Lauren Rodrigues has said she is excited to share these stories with audiences in a time when live theatre has come to a standstill.

“We were inspired by our online HTC Confessionals series last summer,” said Rodrigues, “With all the time and work that goes into making a live show, we know lots of crazy things are bound to happen along the way. And audiences don’t always know what’s going on behind the scenes or even right in front of them. So since we can’t be together in person to create more live performances, we wanted to share these memories from the past!”

‘Stories From The Stage: Why We Love Theatre’ will showcase crazy stories from live theatre as told by everyone from actors, directors and technical professionals. Besides the tales of on and off stage events, we’ll also hear from participants about their love for live theatre and what keeps them coming back to do it over and over again.

“We hope people tune in to not only hear these fun tales but also to support the local arts”, said Rodrigues, “In these hard times, we need to remind ourselves of the fun that can be and the reasons why live theatre will live on”

‘Stories From The Stage: Why We Love Theatre’ will be live streamed on March 27th, 2021 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 a link and can be purchased through the Monarch Performing Arts Studio at https://themonarchpas.neme.tv/events . For more information, please visit www.huntsvilletheatre.org.