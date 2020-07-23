Zoom In With Sci-Fi Author, Cory Doctorow

It seems most appropriate to welcome our first guest science fiction author to Muskoka Authors Association via ZOOM video conferencing. Also, a technology activist, Cory Doctorow is known for his “post-cyberpunk” speculative fiction about the impact on society of our current and future technology. On Wednesday, August 12, join other writers and sci-fi fans to hear Cory share what he knows about writing: why stories are a fugly hack, habits are things you get for free, “rules” are just “things that are easy to get wrong”, how to futureproof science fiction. He explains, “I’m not a big believer in teaching writing; I think the vast majority of what makes writers better comes from critical, focused practice, not instruction. That said, I know a few things.”

One of Canada’s most celebrated sci-fi novelists, his latest book, Radicalized, is a timely collection of four sci-fi novellas and was a finalist in the Canada Reads 2020. “I can only speak to the fiction I’m interested in, which is this techno-realism where we’re focusing on getting the technology right. What I’m most interested in is stuff that contrasts the lived experience of technology based on who controls it. When you think about the terrible internet-connected gadgets of today, if you can shift the locus of control to the people who are using them, they become incredibly feature-rich devices.”

Doctorow’s recent books include RADICALIZED (2019) and WALKAWAY (2017), science fiction for adults; IN REAL LIFE, a young adult graphic novel created with Jen Wang (2014); and INFORMATION DOESN’T WANT TO BE FREE, a business book about creativity in the Internet age (2014). His next book is POESY THE MONSTER SLAYER, a picture book for young readers (2020).

His New York Times Bestseller, LITTLE BROTHER, was nominated for the 2008 Hugo, Nebula, Sunburst and Locus Awards. It won the Ontario Library White Pine Award, the Prometheus Award as well as the Indienet Award for bestselling young adult novel in America’s top 1000 independent bookstores in 2008; it was the San Francisco Public Library’s One City/One Book choice for 2013. It has also been adapted for stage by Josh Costello.

Other publications include: the young adult novel HOMELAND, the bestselling sequel to 2008’s LITTLE BROTHER, a short story collection is WITH A LITTLE HELP, a collection of his essays, called CONTEXT: FURTHER SELECTED ESSAYS ON PRODUCTIVITY, CREATIVITY, PARENTING, AND POLITICS IN THE 21ST CENTURY (with an introduction by Tim O’Reilly – 2011) and a collection of comic books inspired by his short fiction, CORY DOCTOROW’S FUTURISTIC TALES OF THE HERE AND NOW, THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL TOMORROW, a PM Press Outspoken Authors chapbook (2011).

Zoom Meeting starts at 7:00 pm. Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information visit their website at www.MuskokaAuthors.ca

Non-Members please register at Events on their website to receive link to Zoom Meeting.