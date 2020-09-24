YWCA Muskoka Thanks Community For Going The Extra Mile

For the past five years, men of Muskoka have walked the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event. Together they have raised approximately $20K each year for YWCA Muskoka’s violence prevention programs and services. But due to ongoing safety and public health concerns, this year’s spring event was postponed, then cancelled.

Last month, Hannah Lin, Executive Director of YWCA Muskoka, a community based charity that champions positive change for women and girls, issued a call to action to all past Walk a Mile supporters and sponsors, with a goal of raising funds to support 20-30 women and their children in Muskoka.

“These women are carrying complex stories and are facing unprecedented stress, fear and anxiety. We have a chance right now to make an invaluable difference in their quality of life,” Lin explained.

The community heard the call. Donations from individuals and businesses in Muskoka came through Canada Helps and through the YWCA website; a collective donation was made by the membership of The HUB Muskoka and the Muskoka Home Builders team organized their own walk on September 20.

Over $15,500 has been raised since mid August, with the funds going directly to women and their families, many of whom are leaving or have left domestic violence and experiencing increased stress of job loss or insecurity, mental health concerns, transportation, internet access, challenges to caregiving and childcare constraints. Proceeds are also helping offset increased costs of developing new approaches to reaching children and youth with healthy relationship programs in a virtual environment.

YWCA Muskoka wants to thank all those who have stepped up and gone the extra mile.

A special thanks to Muskoka Builders’ Association; Muskoka Lumber; Muskoka Window and Door Centre; NorStar Exteriors; The Hub and Lakeland Networks for your generous support.

Next year, YWCA Muskoka hopes to build on the momentum and growth the Walk a Mile campaign has seen over the past five years. So keep your eyes open in 2021 for details about next year’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes!