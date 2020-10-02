YWCA Muskoka Launches Virtual She Talks Event

It is said that storytelling is the most powerful way to connect with others. And in 2020, connecting with others is more important than ever.

On Friday, November 6, a group of remarkable and accomplished women will share their stories of tenacity and grit at a stay-at-home evening event aimed at bringing women together: She Talks Muskoka.

“This will be a powerful night of shared experiences and learning from others’ successes and challenges – all from the comfort of your own living room.” SheTalks Committee Chair, Laura Sundy, says. “Our goal is two-fold: turn up the volume on women’s voices and raise money for women and girls YWCA programming to build confidence, life skills and leadership.”

“We know YWCA Muskoka’s services have become more important as we face unprecedented isolation, mental health challenges, and do our best to navigate this ever-changing new environment” Sundy said. In July, YWCA Canada released the first Feminist Recovery Plan for Canada (www.feministrecovery.ca) with 8 key points which describes the shadow pandemic which continues to disproportionately affect women.

Krishma Goraya, talented actor and creative social activist, will host She Talks Muskoka with five dynamic speakers, an online silent auction and a few surprises just for fun! Event organizers hope to attract a wide-reaching online audience across Muskoka and beyond.

The event speakers are made up of a diverse group whose topics will resonate with a variety of audiences at every stage of life:

Dr. Jill Andrew: Jill is the first Black and Queer person to be elected to the Ontario Legislature and reportedly in Canada. As the co-founder of #SizeismSUCKS and Body Confidence Awareness Week, Jill advocates to end size, weight and appearance-based discrimination and bullying.

Catherine Cole: Catherine is an entrepreneur and business owner of The Great Vine Health Food Store in downtown Huntsville. She is Muskoka’s health food guru, a Fellow of the British Institute of Homeopathy, a radio host of Food for Thought on 88.7 The Bay FM, a theatre director, public speaker and a writer/producer with CBCs Doc Mentorship Program.

Yvonne Heath: Yvonne is an award-winning author of the book Love Your Life to Death and a celebrated TEDx Speaker. She shares how we can teach people to Just Show Up for themselves and others so they are empowered and resilient when grief and life’s challenges arrive.

Selena Mills: Selena is a multidisciplinary creative professional and artisan. She is passionate about elevating Indigenous and First Nation, Metis and Inuit stories, perspectives and voices in digital media.

Amy Sky: Amy is an award-winning Singer-Songwriter with 12 solo cds to her credit. She is also a passionate mental health advocate and was honored with the CAMH Courage to Come Back award in 2006 and the MDAO Hero/Inspiration Award in 2009.

Tickets for She Talks Muskoka are on sale now starting at just $30 at this link: Trellis.org/she-talks-muskoka

If your business or organization is interested in sponsoring She Talks Muskoka or donating to the silent auction, please contact Laura Sundy at YWCA Muskoka: lsundy@ywcamuskoka.com