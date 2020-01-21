Youth Hospitalized After Ingesting Cannabis Edible

The Nottawasaga OPP is warning the public about the unique effects of cannabis edibles after a teen was taken to a local area hospital on Friday after consuming a cannabis edible. The OPP would like to remind the community that it is a criminal offence to give or sell cannabis to a person under the age of 18.

Unlike cannabis products intended for inhalation, edibles have a more intense effect on the user, as well as an extended delay between consumption and reaction. The combination of delayed effect and increased potency can potentially cause those unfamiliar with edibles to over-consume.