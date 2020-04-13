Wind Warning Issued For Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Wind warning issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey(046220)

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

Strong winds this afternoon into this evening.

Strong west to southwesterly winds are forecast to develop this afternoon and continue into this evening. Wind gusts of 90 km/h will be possible. The strong winds will ease tonight.

Scattered power outages are quite possible due to these strong winds.

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Strong gusty west to southwest winds this afternoon and early evening.

Strong westerly are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the early evening. A few gusts of 80 km/h may occur.

Scattered power outages will be possible. Loose objects may tossed around.

The winds will diminish later this evening.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.