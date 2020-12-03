Win A Sweet Prize With A Colouring Contest From The Brick In Gravenhurst

The Brick in Gravenhurst is spreading some holiday cheer with a colouring contest open to kids age 12 years of age and younger.

Contest Details

Kids wishing to enter can print off the picture, colour it and hand it in to the Brick in Gravenhurst located at 165 Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst.

or

Download it, scan it and e-mail it to grv@thebrick.com

or

Take a picture of it and email to grv@thebrick.com

The Prize

There will be one prize of a pac-man or ms pac-man counter cade version arcade game. Valued at around $100.00

Deadline and Draw Date

The deadline is December 20th 2020. The draw will be held on December 21, 2020.

Download the image

Click Here to open the image, save the image to your phone, tablet or computer.

Good luck and lets see your colouring.