West Parry Sound OPP Lays Sexual Assault Charges

On August 23, 2020, members of the West Parry Sound OPP and the Crime Unit responded to a sexual assault complaint. The incidents occurred between June 1 and July 11, 2020.

As a result of the investigation, Donald Pepper, age 48 of Parry Sound, was arrested and charged with:

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Sexual interference

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court in October.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website at http://www.tdvictimservices.ca/ for assistance. A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.