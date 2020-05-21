West Parry Sound OPP Lays Fraud Charges

On May 19, 2020 at approximately 12:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a fraud complaint from a local Parry Sound bank.

As a result of the investigation two parties were arrested and charged:

William Trojek, age 48 of London, Ontario is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Use, deals, acts on forged document

Fraud over $5,000

Counterfeiting stamps – use

Identity theft – possess another person’s identity information

Possession of an identity document

Personation with intent to obtain property

Jennifer Bhatt, age 45 of Orillia, Ontario is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Use, deals, acts on forged document

Fraud over $5,000

Counterfeiting stamps – use

Identity theft – possess another person’s identity information

Possession of an identity document

Personation with intent to obtain property

Failure to comply with undertaking

Both of the accused are in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Parry Sound Court on May 22, 2020.