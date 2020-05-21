West Parry Sound OPP Lays Fraud Charges

On May 19, 2020 at approximately 12:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a fraud complaint from a local Parry Sound bank.
As a result of the investigation two parties were arrested and charged:
William Trojek, age 48 of London, Ontario is charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Use, deals, acts on forged document
- Fraud over $5,000
- Counterfeiting stamps – use
- Identity theft – possess another person’s identity information
- Possession of an identity document
- Personation with intent to obtain property
Jennifer Bhatt, age 45 of Orillia, Ontario is charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Use, deals, acts on forged document
- Fraud over $5,000
- Counterfeiting stamps – use
- Identity theft – possess another person’s identity information
- Possession of an identity document
- Personation with intent to obtain property
- Failure to comply with undertaking
Both of the accused are in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Parry Sound Court on May 22, 2020.