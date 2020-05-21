West Parry Sound OPP Lays Fraud Charges

Kelly Hart
On May 19, 2020 at approximately 12:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a fraud complaint from a local Parry Sound bank.

As a result of the investigation two parties were arrested and charged:

William Trojek, age 48 of London, Ontario is charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Use, deals, acts on forged document
  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Counterfeiting stamps – use
  • Identity theft – possess another person’s identity information
  • Possession of an identity document
  • Personation with intent to obtain property

Jennifer Bhatt, age 45 of Orillia, Ontario is charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Use, deals, acts on forged document
  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Counterfeiting stamps – use
  • Identity theft – possess another person’s identity information
  • Possession of an identity document
  • Personation with intent to obtain property
  • Failure to comply with undertaking

Both of the accused are in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Parry Sound Court on May 22, 2020.

