West Parry Sound OPP Lays Fiftieth Charge Of Impaired Operation

On September 27, 2020 at approximately 1:15 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting general vehicle patrol in Parry Sound. While on Miller Street, officers stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Gianni Caschera, age 64 of Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on November 5, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 50th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.