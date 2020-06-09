West Parry Sound OPP Find Impaired Boater On Friday

On Friday June 5, 2020, members of the West Parry Sound OPP Marine Unit were patrolling the waters of Georgian Bay in Wallbridge Township, north of Parry Sound, Ontario.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers conducted a vessel check. After speaking with the operator, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The operator was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Blair Deshevy, age 34, of Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Failure to have proof of competency on board a pleasure craft

Operating a boat underway with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 20, 2020 and was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

On Saturday June 6, 2020 West Parry Sound OPP Marine Unit patrolled Crane Lake in Seguin Township. Police issued two 3-day driver licence suspensions for alcohol related offences.