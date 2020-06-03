West Parry Sound OPP Charges Five Individuals With Fraud

On January 30, 2020 members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a fraud complaint.
The investigation continued for several months and as a result five parties were arrested and charged:
Dale Cribbie, age 46, Warren Lawson, age 56, Cyril Robinson, age 49, and Angela White, age 43, of Parry Sound as well as James Pegahmagabow-Walker, age 33, of Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario are charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Use, deals, acts on forged document
- Fraud under $5,000
All accused are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 23, 2020.