West Parry Sound OPP Charges Five Individuals With Fraud

On January 30, 2020 members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a fraud complaint.

The investigation continued for several months and as a result five parties were arrested and charged:

Dale Cribbie, age 46, Warren Lawson, age 56, Cyril Robinson, age 49, and Angela White, age 43, of Parry Sound as well as James Pegahmagabow-Walker, age 33, of Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario are charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Use, deals, acts on forged document

Fraud under $5,000

All accused are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 23, 2020.