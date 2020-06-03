West Parry Sound OPP Charges Driver With Impaired Operation

On May 29, 2020 at 9:15 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) at the intersection of 10th Concession Road and Clear Lake Rd in Seguin Township. Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.
As a result of further investigation Dariusz Tarko, age 52 of Seguin Township, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor
- Driver fail to properly wear seatbelt
The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 9, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.