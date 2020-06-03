West Parry Sound OPP Charges Driver With Impaired Operation

On May 29, 2020 at 9:15 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) at the intersection of 10th Concession Road and Clear Lake Rd in Seguin Township. Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation Dariusz Tarko, age 52 of Seguin Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Driver fail to properly wear seatbelt

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 9, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.