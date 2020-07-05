West Parry Sound OPP Charges Driver With Impaired Operation

On July 3, 2020 at 3:10 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in Parry Sound. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded a drug had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.
As a result of further investigation, Nicholas Harrison, age 24 of Peterborough, Ontario was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- Drive motor vehicle no licence
- Driving motor vehicle no plates
The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 20, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.