West Parry Sound OPP Charges Driver With Impaired Operation

On July 3, 2020 at 3:10 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in Parry Sound. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded a drug had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Nicholas Harrison, age 24 of Peterborough, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle no licence

Driving motor vehicle no plates

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 20, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.