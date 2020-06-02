West Parry Sound OPP Are Still Searching For One Suspect

On June 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 400 that had previously failed to stop for police in Bracebridge near Lake Joseph Road. West Parry Sound OPP used a spike belt to stop the vehicle in the median of Highway 400 at Highway 559. Both of the occupants fled from the vehicle.

One individual was immediately arrested and the second fled into a wooded area. The OPP Central Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Aviation Services, Tactical K9 and OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called in to assist with a search of the area but were unable to locate the person.

The investigation is continuing and police are still seeking a black male described as:

6′ tall

18-20 years of age

150lbs, thin build

Last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants with Adidas written on them.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of this person is asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.