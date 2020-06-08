Watershed Conditions Statement Issued For The Shoreline Of Georgian Bay

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area

residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect for the

shoreline of Georgian Bay until Wednesday, July 08, 2020.

Residents within the Parry Sound-Muskoka area on Georgian Bay should keep a close

watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution around

the shoreline as water levels are expected to remain high through the coming weeks and months. Any storm surge and waves from wind and storm events is expected to worsen shoreline conditions as those events occur.

Heightened risks, while water levels remain at or above their current level, include shoreline flooding, beach submersion, crawl space and septic system inundation, and wave-driven erosion along some reaches of the shoreline. Residents may wish to consider taking action to ensure their sump pumps are working properly and to secure or protect any property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

Banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies may be slippery and unstable and water

temperatures remain very cold. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Any storm surge or high wave events may increase the current, high water level along the

Georgian Bay shoreline within Parry Sound District. Please continue to monitor the local

weather with special attention to wind and wave forecasts to anticipate additional impacts from the storm surge and high waves.

Description of Current Conditions

Forecasts by the National Hydrologic Services indicate that Lake Huron / Georgian Bay’s level will likely exceed historical monthly mean water levels for at least the next 4 months.

This message will be updated as significant wind or storm events are forecast, that may result in higher water levels and shoreline impacts due to storm surge and waves.

The National Hydrological Services Great Lakes Water Levels Information Memorandum from June 3rd, 2020 reports that:

• Local water supplies to the Great Lakes were drier than normal in May with the exception of the very wet supplies to Lake Michigan-Huron and the wet supplies to Lake Erie.

• Lake Michigan-Huron rose 10 cm in May, slightly more than its average rise of 8 cm.

• Lake Michigan-Huron’s beginning-of-June level was 92 cm above average, 18 cm higher

than last year, the highest on record and 13 cm higher than the previous record high set

in 1986.

• Assuming average water supply conditions, Lake Michigan-Huron is expected to rise in

June.