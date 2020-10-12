Watch Out Hunters – You’re Not Alone In The Woods

Fall is the perfect time to be outdoors – the weather gets cooler and stunning fall colours mean a lot of people will be outside taking part in their favourite activities – hunters, hikers, ATV riders and bird watchers all share the forests and public lands in Ontario so it’s important to stay safe.

Hunters are reminded to:

handle firearms with care and attention at all times.

never shoot unless they are absolutely sure of their target and what lies beyond it.

not shoot from a vehicle or carry a loaded firearm in or on a vehicle – both are illegal.

All hunters must wear solid hunter orange clothing (a minimum of 400 square inches or 2,580 square centimetres above the waist) and a hunter orange head cover during gun seasons for deer, moose and elk. This also applies to bear hunters who are not hunting from a tree stand.

Hunters are also reminded to dispose of hides and entrails safely and ethically. Some municipal dumps may accept carcasses, but it is best to consult your municipality before hunting.

It’s up to hunters to know the rules. Check out 2020-2021 Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting before heading out.

MNRF Conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID-19 outbreak and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. If you witness a hunting violation, call 1-877-TIPS-MNR (847-7667) or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).