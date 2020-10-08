Warrant Issued In Connection With The Murder Of Frederick John Hatch

The OPP say they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of an eastern Ontario resident nearly five years after the murder of Frederick “John” Hatch.

Frederick “John” Hatch was last seen alive on the afternoon of December 16, 2015 in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road in Nepean.

His body was discovered 450 kilometres away near the Erin Ontario, in the early morning of December 17, 2015.

The investigation has resulted in the OPP obtaining a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Danick Miguel Bourgeois of St. Albert, Ontario.

The accused is charged with Second Degree Murder and is urged to surrender to the nearest police service immediately.

Anyone knowing of Danick Miguel BOURGEOIS’ whereabouts is urged to call the OPP’s dedicated tipline toll-free at 1-833-517-8477, their local police service, or contact CrimeStoppers if they wish to remain anonymous. If anyone sees BOURGEOIS, do not approach him directly – call your local police service.