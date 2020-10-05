(Video) High Speed Motorcyclists Riding On Highway 400 At Highway 12

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP are asking for your assistance to identify 4-5 sport bike motorcyclists who were in the area of Highway 400 at Highway 12 in Tay Township on Saturday September 26, 2020 around 3:32 p.m. The motorcycles were observed travelling northbound then shortly afterwards back southbound at speeds estimated to be over 200 km/hr weaving in and out through traffic. Although there was not a crash, numerous drivers were impacted by the actions of these peoplewhile on their motorcycles.

Anyone having knowledge of these suspect vehicles and/or occupants or possibly dash cam video of this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.

Viewer video shows riders on Highway 12 going at a high rate of speed.