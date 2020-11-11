Victoria’s Gift Shop At RVH Launches Online Store

As a major fundraising body for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), the RVH Auxiliary is launching an online Gift Shop to help support patient care at RVH.

The Blue Brigade, as RVHs Auxiliary is affectionately known, has been a major fundraising partner for the health centre since 1897 and is currently working toward its most recent pledge of $5 million to the Moments Matter campaign in support of patient care at RVH.

Our online shop gives families the opportunity to send gifts to their loved ones in hospital, while also allowing us to bring our unique selection of toys, books, fashion, and home décor to customers across the country, all in support of patient care in our region, says Lise McCourt, president of the RVH Auxiliary.

The gift shop offers direct delivery to patients in hospital on orders exceeding $20, as well as free curbside pickup and shipping across Canada, with all proceeds from the online shop, and bricks and mortar location within the health centre, going directly toward patient care at RVH.

In order to raise awareness of the new online shop, first-time customers are being gifted with 15 per cent off their purchase using code GIFT15. This promotion is applicable to orders placed between November 9  December 31, 2020, and is limited to one transaction per customer.

To support patient care at RVH through Victorias Gift Shop, please visit the online store at www.victoriasgiftshoprvh.com.