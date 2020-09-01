Victim Forced Into Vehicle At Knife Point In Huntsville

The Huntsville OPP along with the OPP Muskoka Crime Unit is currently investigating a robbery and is asking for the public’s assistance.

On Saturday August 29th, 2020 after 10:00 a.m., the male victim was walking on Sabrina Park Drive, Huntsville when an older model Toyota Camry stopped and the victim was forced inside the car at knife point. The victim was held against his will as the car drove around Huntsville’s town core. While being held the victim was robbed of a large amount of cash and his bank card.

Suspect car is described as:

– Older model silver or grey Toyota Camry, donut rims on all four tires.

Suspects are described as follows:

1) Driver of Camry, white male with short/shaved hair.

2) Front passenger of Camry, white male wearing black sweater.

3) Back seat passenger of Camry, white male wearing red sweater and jeans.

The investigation into this robbery is ongoing. If you have any information about this occurrence please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.