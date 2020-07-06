Very Busy Weekend For The OPP Marine Unit

On Saturday July 4, 2020, members of the West Parry Sound Marine Unit of the OPP accompanied by the Ministry of Natural Resources Marine Unit were patrolling Whitestone Lake in Whitestone Township.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. officers conducted a vessel check. After speaking with the operator, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The operator was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Robert Lawrence, age 52, of Whitestone Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises

On Sunday July 5, 2020, members of the OPP West Parry Sound Marine Unit were patrolling the Woods Bay area in Archipelago Township.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. officers conducted a vessel check. After speaking with the operator, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The operator was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Cory Crabtree, age 29, of Streetsville, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 20, 2020.

Other alcohol related offences issued by members of the OPP West Parry Sound Marine Unit, from July 3, to July 5, 2020, included: