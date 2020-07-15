Vehicle Taken Without Consent Results In Impaired Arrest

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a female with impaired driving after receiving a call from the public reporting that a vehicle had been taken without consent in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On July 11, 2020, just before 7:00 p.m., the Orillia OPP received a call reporting that a vehicle had been taken without consent by a female, from an Oro-Medonte address, and that it was believed that the driver was intoxicated. Police responded to the area and located the vehicle being driven a short distance away. The vehicle was stopped and an impaired driving investigation was commenced. The driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Amanda Urso, age 29, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Novice Driver – B.A.C. above zero

Driver Fail to Surrender Licence

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 15, 2020 in Orillia Court.