Vehicle In The Ditch, Severn Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a female with impaired driving after a vehicle was found in the ditch in Ramara.
Police say on November 19, 2020, shortly after 3:00 a.m., they received a call reporting that there was a vehicle in the ditch on Concession Road 12 at Sideroad 25, Ramara.
Police arrived and after speaking with the driver an impaired driving investigation started. .
The female driver who was uninjured in the collision was arrested.
27-year-old Cora Lindsay of Severn has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released with a court date in early 2021.