Urgent Animal Care Fund Launched To Support Pets During COVID-19

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has set up an Urgent Animal Care Fund with other SPCAs and humane societies in Ontario to help animal organizations in the province continue to care for animals and support pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario SPCA is providing essential services to support municipalities, public health and police. Following direction from the Government of Ontario and advice of health professionals, the Ontario SPCA and its partner closed their doors to the public to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19. With adoptions put on hold, many SPCAs and humane societies are facing growing costs as they continue to care for the animals who will now have to wait longer to be adopted. While adoptions are on pause, animals in shelters still need nutritious food, veterinary care, enrichment and daily attention to keep them healthy and happy.

Pet owners from across Ontario are also reaching out for help caring for their animals. As the demand for critical resources like pet food and supplies continues to grow, funds are needed to ensure animal owners in under-served communities can continue to care for their beloved companions. The Urgent Animal Care Fund will help ensure animals in our communities are safe should their families face financial hardship, become ill, or if they can’t access critical supplies and resources like food or veterinary care.

“We know that the long-term costs of care for animals in shelters are adding up, and not just for us, but for other SPCAs and humane societies across the province, which is why the Urgent Animal Care Fund was established,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “By supporting your local SPCA or humane society, you will help ensure that vulnerable animals in your community are fed, safe and cared for during these challenging times.”

To donate to the Urgent Animal Care Fund, visit urgentanimalcarefund.ca