Upcoming Launch Of Primary Caregiver Waitlist Website

The Cottage Country Family Health Team is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a primary caregiver waitlist website, at www.southmuskokawaitlist.com.

Devoted to residents of the South Muskoka region who are looking for health care, the project is led by Dr. Adam MacLennan, a family practitioner at the Cottage Country Family Health Team ’s Gravenhurst office. Dr. MacLennan describes the project as a twofold endeavour: “Firstly, it allows for a single, unified waitlist across multiple clinics throughout South Muskoka. This helps greatly in streamlining the efforts of those looking to secure a primary caregiver. Secondly, the system will allow us to more accurately gauge the demand for caregivers in Muskoka as it relates to attracting doctors and caregivers to the area.”

Among other basic data requirements, the integrated system allows those looking for a caregiver to identify a preferred geographic area and define the number of family members requiring care.

In developing the new waitlist system, Dr. MacLennan worked extensively with the design and development team at Gravenhurst’s Allair Media Inc., led by project manager Tyler Allair. “Great care and attention have been given to ensuring the ease and simplicity of the system’s interface,” explains Allair. “From a user’s perspective, one can easily get their name and the minimum relevant details onto the waitlist in under two minutes.” That same ease of use follows through to the administrative side of the system, where extensive reporting functionalities allow system administrators to easily access an up-to-date list of patients seeking care and filter it against the patients’ specific geographic preferences and practitioners accepting patients in those areas.

“This provides an important service for the people of South Muskoka and our team is proud to have collaborated in this initiative,” says Allair.

Contributions to the development of the online waitlist website have been made by the Town of Gravenhurst, the Town of Bracebridge, and the Cottage Country Family Health Team.

The system will be made live on September 25th, 2020 and will be located online at www.southmuskokawaitlist.com.