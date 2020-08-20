Up For Debate: Is It OK To Talk Politics With Colleagues?

Politics may be top of mind for many people right now, but is the topic safe to talk about at work? It depends, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows.

Workers were asked “Is it appropriate to discuss politics with coworkers?”

Yes, it is appropriateÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15 per cent Maybe, depending on the situation and people involvedÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 66 per cent No, it is not appropriateÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 19 per cent

Additional findings:

One in five (21 per cent) men say talking politics is appropriate, compared to fewer than one in ten (9 per cent) women





More working parents (19 per cent) than professionals without children (12 per cent) reported that it is appropriate to discuss politics at work





Workers across Canada varied only slightly in response; 18 per cent of workers in bothÂ Toronto Â andÂ Montreal Â felt political conversations are appropriate versus 10 per cent inÂ Vancouver

“While it can be tempting to engage in political discussions in the workplace, it is important for professionals to be respectful of opinions and perspectives that differ from their own,” saidÂ David King, senior district president of Robert Half inÂ Canada.

“As many employees continue to work remotely, it is also natural to see a slight rise in social conversations as a way to stay connected with colleagues,” added King. “Being considerate in these exchanges is critical to help avoid miscommunication and unnecessary conflict, as these can be catalysts for compromising productivity and morale.”

Robert Half offers three tips for navigating political talk with colleagues:

Tread lightly.Â If you choose to participateÂ in political conversations, keep it light and constructive. Should the discussion become confrontational, move onto another subject. Decline politely.Â Don’t feel pressured into sharing your political views. It’s okay to bow out of a conversation and let others know you prefer not to chime in. Speak up.Â If your colleague says or does something that makes you uncomfortable, pull the person aside and explain what’s bothering you. For more serious matters, consult your manager or human resources.

