Unsmoke Canada To Fund Litter Cleanups Across Canada

Unsmoke Canada today announced Unsmoke Canada Cleanups, a new grant-giving program established through a partnership with The Great Outdoors Fund.

The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program was created to provide groups with funding opportunities that support litter cleanup projects across Canada. The goal is to help everyone work together to clean up Canada’s great outdoors.

The program was successful in funding a variety of Canadian organizations in the past few months. In total, the program provided $50,000 in funding to 17 groups. The groups will organize litter cleanup projects that will take place locally across Canada in 2020.

Litter is an issue of concern in society. It impacts diverse locations – from streets and city parks to beaches and oceans. Cigarette butts are among the most frequently littered items. The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program will help raise awareness on littering in Canada with a specific emphasis on cigarette butt waste.

Changing the habit of littering requires action across three areas: awareness, disposal infrastructure and social enforcement. Unsmoke Canada is ready to work with authorities, anti-littering organizations and other relative stakeholders to achieve the greatest impact.

“The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program demonstrates our commitment to Unsmoke Canada, contribute more positively to society, and to support the communities and cities that our employees operate and live in. Unsmoke Canada is joining the fight against littering that has already started, adding our efforts to further this cause. Our goal is to make tangible and measurable improvements to combat all littering in local communities. It will take a joint effort to solve the problem associated with littering and it starts by raising awareness and empowering people to make a difference.” – Peter Luongo, Managing Director, RBH

“The Great Outdoors Fund is proud to partner with Unsmoke Canada to establish the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups initiative. Litter is a tremendous, yet solvable problem in the world. Given that cigarette butts are one of the most littered items on the planet, our partnership is natural. Together, we are providing support to clubs and organizations that are truly part of the solution.” – Lori McCullough, Founder and CEO, The Great Outdoors Fund

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.