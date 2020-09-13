Two People Have Been Charged In Connection With An Assault In Orillia

Orillia OPP say that on September 12, 2020 they received a call from the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services reporting someone needing assistance at a Mary Street address.

Police arrived and found the victim covered in blood. The victim was brought to an Orillia area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released a short time later.

Two suspects had entered the house earlier in the morning and assaulted the victim with a weapon. A thorough investigation was complete and suspects identified through investigative techniques.

Police have since arrested and charged Barry Boismier-Stiles, age 38, of Orillia, with:

Assault with a Weapon

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Breach of Probation

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Also charged is Nelson Leach, 36, of Orillia, with:

Assault with a Weapon

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Both of the suspects have been released and are set to appear next on November 24, 2020 in Orillia court.

The Orillia OPP are continuing this investigation. If anyone has any information on the circumstances surrounding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 1-705-326-3536.