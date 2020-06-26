Two People Charged For Shooting Guns At Torrance Barrens

Bracebridge OPP were called to a complaint about people using the Torrance Barrens in Muskoka Lakes Township for camping and not being respectful about the natural environment. Police attended and located two people who were discharging firearms in an unsafe manner.

Police have charged 20 year-old Junhong Chen of Mississauga, and 21 year-old Daniil Oliynyk of Maple, each with Careless Use of a Firearm and have seized six firearms.

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on August 11, 2020 to answer to their charge.