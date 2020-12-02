Two Off Duty Officers Make Arrest In Midland Shoplifting Case

Two off-duty police officers came to the aid of a Simcoe County Road 93 Midland retail store staff member who was following two people that were fleeing the store at 2:46 p.m. December 1, 2020.

The two off-duty officers (OPP and RCMP) followed the suspects to behind a nearby fast food restaurant and made an arrest. A uniform member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP attended continuing the arrest and obtained quantity of retail store products from the accused people.

Charged is Dustin Bullock, 30 years of age from Midland with Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING and Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused has a court date in January.

Also charged is Phillip Pickard age 40 of Midland with Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING and Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

During the investigation it was determined that the suspect had also violated terms of probation and was further charged with Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused remains in custody to appear before a video bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.