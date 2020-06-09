Two Muskoka Residents Face Charges Following Theft From Vehicle

Two Muskoka residents are facing charges after a member of the public reported that items were stolen from his vehicle while he was in a store on Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst.

The victim contacted the Bracebridge OPP to report the theft at 2:30 p.m. on June 8. Not long after, a resident told police that she had encountered the suspects near her home, which led to the arrest of two people on First Street North. Police recovered the stolen property in addition to locating illegal drugs. Police have charged 26 year-old Lucas Shea of Huntsville with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device. The OPP also charged 33 year-old Robert Iwanow of Gravenhurst with possession of property obtained by crime.

The OPP said the quick response of the victim and the witnesses contributed to the recovery of the stolen property and the apprehension of the suspects. Shea and Iwanow are scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Aug. 18.