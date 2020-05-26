Two Drivers Charged With Impaired Operation Over The Weekend

On May 21, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Shebeshekong Road in Carling Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Briar Bache, age 27 of Springwater Township, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on June 6, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On May 25, 2020 at 9:45 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in Seguin Township. Police initiated a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Kevin Holt, age 38 of Seguin Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 9, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.