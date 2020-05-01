Two Dogs Euthanized After Attacking Two People

On April 12, 2020, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP began an investigation into a serious dog bite complaint on Gainforth Road.

A six-year-old and her mother were walking near their home when they were attacked by two Saint Bernard dogs. The youngster’s bites were extensive and she was flown by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre with critical injuries. The mother’s injuries were listed as non-life threatening and has been released from hospital.

The child is recovering from their injuries. Both dogs involved have been euthanized at the request of the owners.

The OPP has closed the investigation.