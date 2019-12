On December 11, 2019, the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit investigated a video depicting a rabbit being unnecessarily injured.

As a result of further investigation, Tyler Walker, age 30 and Erin Johnson, age 34, both of Carling Twp., Ontario are charged with Killing or injuring animals and Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 2, 2020.