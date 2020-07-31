Two Arrested For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms

On July 27th 2020, members of Haliburton Highlands OPP and members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a residence on Hutchings Rd. in Dysart et al. During this investigation police seized five unlawfully possessed firearms during the execution of the search warrant.

As a result of this investigation the following persons have been charged:

Natasha Perrin (29) of Haliburton, Ontario

5 counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

2 counts of Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

1 count Failure to comply with Undertaking

Leigh Perrin (42) of Haliburton, Ontario

5 counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

2 counts of Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

1 count Failure to comply with Undertaking

Both individuals were held for a Bail Hearing.

OPP are actively pursuing criminality within our communities. The OPP will continue to investigate and prosecute those individuals who chose to engage in this behaviour. The OPP encourage members of the public to report criminal activities in order to promote public safety in our communities.