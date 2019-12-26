Located – Truck Stolen From A Bracebridge Address On Christmas Eve

Update – the truck has been located.

On Tuesday December 24, 2019 at around 6:00 p.m. a pick up truck was stolen from a business located at 445 Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. It was reported that someone spotted the stolen truck on Christmas night at around 10:00 p.m. on Taylor Road in Bracebridge.

The stolen Ford pick up truck is described as black in colour with a silver v plow on the front and a grey salter unit in the back and Ironwood Property logo on the side.

Motorists, residents and business owners are encouraged to check dash cams and security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.