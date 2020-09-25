Treetop Trekking Named Ontario’s Top Outdoor Attraction For 2020

Treetop Trekking has been awarded Ontario’s Top Outdoor Attraction for 2020 in the Ontario’s Choice Awards presented by the tourism association, Attractions Ontario’s. The company operates a zipline adventure park on Highway 60 in Huntsville.

The honour is awarded to the outdoor oriented tourism business that received the most votes from the public during a 6-month voting period. Top Outdoor Attraction is one of eight awards handed out this week in the 5th annual contest, which also includes awards for Top Museum, Top Performing Arts, and Top Festival and Event, among others.

Treetop Trekking is also one of three finalists for the Attraction of the Year award which is given out to the business that received the most public votes across all categories. The winner of Attraction of the Year will be announced on October 28th, 2020. The other two finalists are Science North, and Carrousel of Nations.

Treetop Trekking operates six zipline adventure parks in Ontario, offering outdoor activities for a variety of ages and abilities. The company opened its first location in 2006. Locations can be found in Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Huntsville, Stouffville, and the Ganaraska Forest between Peterborough and Port Hope.

“Like for most people and businesses 2020 has been such a challenging year for us. For most of the spring we didn’t even know if we would be able to open at all, so to go from that, to now being awarded Ontario’s Top Outdoor Attraction, we are so honoured and proud. This is a testament to the effort and passion of every single member of our team.” Mike Stiell, Treetop Trekking Marketing Director.

Attractions Ontario is the only province-wide trade association dedicated exclusively to the attractions sector of the tourism industry. Attractions Ontario members encompass over 500 public and privately-owned attractions in numerous categories such as amusement parks, historical sites, cultural activities, arts & entertainment and adventure tourism.