Travel May Become Hazardous Tonight And Wednesday Morning

Snow squall watch issued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

A frontal snow squall will cross the regions this evening and then lake effect snow bands will continue in a few areas into Wednesday morning.

A cold front moving over the regions from Georgian Bay will give low visibilities and a quick accumulation of snow this evening. After the cold front winds will become northwesterly and isolated lake effect snow squalls will develop. Some of the snow squalls may give snowfall accumulations in excess of 15 centimetres by Wednesday morning, especially south of Parry Sound and inland towards Bracebridge.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

