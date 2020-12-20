Transport Truck Ends Up In The Water Along Hwy. 11 Saturday Night

First responders were kept busy on Saturday afternoon and evening with several collisions and vehicles in the ditch. There was also a large power outage in the Muskoka Lakes area with almost 10,000 customers without power. Hydro One says the cause of the outage was a tree on the line.

On Saturday December 19, 2020 at 5:40 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Service and the Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to a collision on Highway 11 southbound at Luigi Road.

A transport truck that was loaded with meat left the roadway and took out a large section of the guard rail.

When crews arrived, they found the truck well down the embankment in the water.

Two good samaritans were spotted coming up the hill a short time later with the driver who was taken to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital by Paramedics with serious injuries.

The recovery of this truck will be a challenge.