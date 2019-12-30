Located – Trailer Stolen During Power Outage In Gravenhurst

Update – the trailer has been located

A resident is reporting a stolen trailer from an address on Progress Road in Gravenhurst (Pictured) last seen on Saturday December 28, 2019 and are hoping you can help locate it.

The trailer is described as: 18ft triaxle lowboy float trailer black steel deck with pintle hitch and large job box and metal checker plated ramps license plate ON K90 40V

The residents noticed the theft during a power outage on the morning of Sunday December 29, 2019. Residents and motorists in the area are encouraged to check security cameras or dash cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to Call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.